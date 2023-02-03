Grant (concussion) is available for Friday's game against Washington.

Grant left Wednesday's game against Memphis early due to concussion symptoms and was initially deemed questionable for Friday. However, it appears he's avoided the concussion protocol and will be able to play against the Wizards. The veteran forward is averaging 21.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35.5 minutes per game during his first campaign in Portland and will presumably handle his usual workload Friday.