Grant (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Thunder.
The Trail Blazers will be without Deni Avdija (quadriceps) for this contest, but the presence of Grant, who is returning from a four-game absence, should give the team another solid, yet unspectacular, scoring alternative. Grant is averaging 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game since the beginning of February, though it's worth noting that he has missed six of the team's 15 contests in that span.
