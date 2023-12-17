Watch Now:

Grant (concussion) is available to play Saturday against the Mavericks. He'll be in the starting lineup.

Grant missed the previous four games with a concussion, but he's ready to return, and he will move back into the starting lineup, presumably in place of Toumani Camara. Grant is averaging 21.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.

