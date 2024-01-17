Grant (illness) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
Grant was limited at Tuesday's practice, but the Trail Blazers were likely taking it easy on the veteran. He's not on the official injury report and is on track to be in the lineup Wednesday. Grant has struggled in his last two appearances with averages of 11.0 points on a combined 8-of-25 shooting.
