Grant (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Grant was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness, but the veteran forward will be ready to go and should handle his regular workload in the frontcourt. Grant is averaging 15.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 10 November appearances, all of them as a starter.
