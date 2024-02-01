Grant closed with 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 win over the Bucks.

Grant rose to the occasion against former teammate Damian Lillard. Although Wednesday's effort was not Grants best from a scoring perspective, the opportunity to demonstrate his leadership after emerging from Lillard's shadow was apparent. After a poor game against the Spurs last week, Grant has averaged 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over three games.