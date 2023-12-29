Grant closed Thursday's 118-105 loss to the Spurs with 29 points (9-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists over 41 minutes.

The double-double was his first of the season, and Grant has scored 20 or more points in five of seven games since returning from a concussion. Over that stretch, the 29-year-old forward is averaging 22.6 points, 4.1 boards, 3.6 assists and 2.0 threes while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor.