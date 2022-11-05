Grant recorded 30 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one block across 39 minutes during Friday's 108-106 victory over the Suns.

With both Damian Lillard (calf) and Anfernee Simons (foot) unable to play, Grant took over as Portland's offensive centerpiece and led the Blazers to an upset victory. Among his 10 field-goal makes was the game-winner at the buzzer on an inbounds pass from Justise Winslow. This was Grant's first 30-point performance as a Blazer, and he also notched a season-high five assists in the victory.