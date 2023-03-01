Grant supplied 24 points (5-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 13-15 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 123-105 loss to the Warriors.
Grant couldn't get anything to fall from the field, but he salvaged his production with a strong night at the free-throw line. The veteran forward's 24 points were the most he scored in February, and he finished the month averaging 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists with 43/24/88 shooting splits.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Returns from three-game absence•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Good to go versus Houston•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Downgraded to out•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Set to play against Sacramento•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Still out Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ruled out Monday•