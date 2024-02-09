Grant amassed 49 points (14-29 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 18-20 FT), eight rebounds and six assists across 45 minutes during Thursday's 128-122 overtime loss to the Pistons.

After sitting out the prior two games with a tight lower back, the former Piston erupted for a career-best scoring effort against his old club, but he didn't get enough help to put the Trail Blazers over the top. Grant has delivered at least 30 points three times in his last 10 games, averaging 24.5 points, 4.9 boards, 3.4 assists, 1.4 threes and 0.8 blocks over that stretch.