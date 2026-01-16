Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Cleared to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (Achilles) will play Thursday against the Hawks, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
This will mark Grant's first action since Dec. 18 after dealing with left Achilles tendonitis. Head coach Tiago Splitter stated before the game that while Grant will play, he won't start and will be on a minutes limit. This likely means Sidy Cissoko will get another opportunity to start at power forward.
