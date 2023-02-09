Grant ended Wednesday's 125-122 win over the Warriors with 22 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 40 minutes.

Grant struggled a bit from three-point range and didn't produce much in other categories outside scoring, but he still notched a decent fantasy stat line. This was the first time Grant reached the 20-point plateau in the current month, though, and he's averaging just 15.2 points per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field in five February contests.