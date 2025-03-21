Grant (knee) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Grant is trending toward missing his sixth consecutive matchup while on the mend from a right knee injury. Assuming he's ruled out before tipoff, Shaedon Sharpe and Kris Murray should continue to see an uptick in opportunities.
