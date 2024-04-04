Grant (hamstring) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Grant hasn't suited up since March 11, and he'll likely be unavailable once again Friday. The Trail Blazers are out of the playoff picture, so it's possible they choose to rest Grant for the remainder of the season.
