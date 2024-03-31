Grant (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against Orlando.
Grant appears on track to miss his 11th consecutive game Monday due to a right hamstring strain, although his status will need to be monitored. Portland has leaned on Kris Murray and Jabari Walker of late, especially with Toumani Camara (rib/kidney) out for the season.
