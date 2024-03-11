Grant (hamstring) has been given a questionable tag ahead of Monday's game against the Celtics.
Grant is in danger of missing his third straight game while dealing with right hamstring soreness. If he is ultimately unable to get the green light, the likes of Matisse Thybulle, Rayan Rupert and Kris Murray could continue seeing increased run.
