Grant supplied 27 points (10-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 128-109 loss to the Lakers.

The Blazers couldn't keep up with Los Angeles in the contest, but Grant did his best to keep them afloat with a team-high 27 points. That marked his his fifth straight game of 20-plus points, a stretch during which he's averaging 30.6 points, 3.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 4.0 three-pointers and 1.4 steals. The deep ball has been a huge part of his success this season, as he's averaging a career-high 2.9 triples per contest on a tremendous 47.6 percent shooting mark.