Grant ended Sunday's 122-95 loss to the Thunder with 21 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes.

Grant has been one of the biggest surprises of the season, and the veteran forward is making a strong campaign to be considered among the best bench players throughout the league. Grant, who was coming off a five-point dud against the Warriors on Friday, has reached the 20-point plateau in four of his 10 appearances this month, including three of his last four games.