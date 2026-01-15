Grant (Achilles) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks.

Grant hasn't played since Dec. 18 while dealing with left Achilles tendonitis but could return Thursday after being listed as questionable. Prior to the injury, the veteran forward was producing offensively, averaging 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 30.3 minutes per game across 26 appearances this season, including 14 starts.