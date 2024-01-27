Grant will not return to Friday's game against the Spurs due to back soreness. He finished with four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 10 minutes.

Grant has been logging a ton of minutes for Portland lately, so this is a tough blow to the team. For now, he should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls which is the front end of a back-to-back set. If he misses additional time, the Trail Blazers could use a committee approach to soak up his minutes because they are already shorthanded.