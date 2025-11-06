Grant ended Wednesday's 121-119 win over the Thunder with 20 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block over 34 minutes.

Grant overcame the negative correlation with Deni Avdija that sometimes plagues him, as both players made significant contributions during the stunning win. The Trail Blazers have a shot to be relevant this season, so they may put their youth-based rebuild on hold and keep Grant around. His bench production has been invaluable in the early stages of the season, and the eighth-year pro shows no sign of stopping.