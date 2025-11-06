Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Delivers 20 points from bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant ended Wednesday's 121-119 win over the Thunder with 20 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block over 34 minutes.
Grant overcame the negative correlation with Deni Avdija that sometimes plagues him, as both players made significant contributions during the stunning win. The Trail Blazers have a shot to be relevant this season, so they may put their youth-based rebuild on hold and keep Grant around. His bench production has been invaluable in the early stages of the season, and the eighth-year pro shows no sign of stopping.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Pops for 18 points off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Strong production off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Stays productive from second unit•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Scores 17 points off the bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Leads second unit in Friday's rout•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Balls out in bench role•