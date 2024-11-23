Grant racked up five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one block over 27 minutes during Friday's 116-88 loss to the Rockets.
It's unclear if the illness Grant was dealing with earlier Friday had an impact on his performance, but he was nowhere to be found and looked outmatched on both ends of the court against Houston. This five-point output was a season-low mark for him, but the veteran has been trending in the wrong direction of late. He's notched single-digit points in three of his last five appearances.
