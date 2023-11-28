Grant finished Monday's 114-110 win over the Pacers with 34 points (12-18 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 38 minutes.

Grant was efficient from the field and scored at least 30 points for the third time this season. He also tied his season high with three blocks and notched his third-highest rebound total. Over the past four matchups, Grant has averaged 28.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in 36.3 minutes per game.