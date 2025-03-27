Grant (knee) has been listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Grant is trending toward missing a ninth straight game for the Trail Blazers while continuing to nurse a right knee issue. Shaedon Sharpe will likely continue to see an increased role if Grant is ruled out for another game.
