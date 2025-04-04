Grant (knee) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Grant appears likely to miss his 13th game in a row. Assuming he's out Friday, his next chance to play comes Sunday against the Spurs, but barring a return to practice update soon, Grant can be considered doubtful for that contest as well.
