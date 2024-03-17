Grant (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Grant will likely miss a fourth straight contest and the seventh over Portland's last nine games. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus the Clippers, but the team has yet to provide a return timetable for the veteran forward.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Doubtful for Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Out again Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Rusty in return•