Grant (hamstring) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
Grant and Jabari Walker (hip) are doubtful, so Toumani Camara is in line to draw another start. If Grant is downgraded to out as expected, his next chance to suit up would come Monday in Chicago.
