Grant (knee) has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Grant is trending toward missing a 14th straight game for the Trail Blazers due to a right knee issue. Shaedon Sharpe will likely continue to shoulder the load if Grant is ultimately ruled out against San Antonio.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Downgraded to out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Remains out vs. Toronto•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Doubtful for Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Remains sidelined Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Doubtful for Tuesday•