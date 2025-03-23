Grant (knee) has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Grant will likely miss a seventh straight game for the Trail Blazers while nursing a right knee issue. Kris Murray and Shaedon Sharpe will likely be leaned on to help shoulder the load if Grant is ultimately ruled out against Boston.
