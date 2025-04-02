Grant (knee) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Grant has missed the Blazers' last 11 games and has only seen action in four games since the All-Star break. The doubtful tag isn't particularly encouraging, and it wouldn't be surprising if the veteran forward is sidelined again for a 12th consecutive outing. If that's the case, Deni Avdija would remain in the starting lineup at power forward.
