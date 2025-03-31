Grant (knee) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Grant appears likely to miss his 11th game in a row, and there's been no indication that he's close to a return. Assuming he's out Tuesday, Grant's next chance to play comes Thursday against Toronto.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Won't play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Doubtful against Sacramento•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Won't play against Cleveland•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Doubtful for Tuesday•