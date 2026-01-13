Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Doubtful for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (Achilles) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Although Grant is likely to miss his 14th consecutive contest due to left Achilles tendonitis, it's a positive sign that he isn't being ruled out a day in advance of tipoff. If the veteran forward is ultimately ruled out, Sidy Cissoko would likely continue to see an increased role.
