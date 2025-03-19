Grant (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

The veteran forward is likely to miss his fifth game in a row due to right knee tendinitis. With Toumani Camara (calf) in limbo for Wednesday, Shaedon Sharpe should remain in the starting lineup, and Kris Murray could also be looking at an expanded role.