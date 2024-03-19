Grant (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Grant is expected to sit out a fifth straight game, while Matisse Thybulle (ankle) is considered questionable. Given Portland's position in the standings, they are likely to err on the side of caution with Grant.
