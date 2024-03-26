Grant (hamstring) is doubtful to play Wednesday versus Atlanta.
Grant has not taken the court since March 11, and he's logged just two appearances since March 2. Toumani Camara has been entrenched in the starting role of late, averaging 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists while connecting on 47.2 percent of 6.6 shots in 29.5 minutes per game across his last eight appearances.
