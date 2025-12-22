Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Downgraded to doubtful
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (Achilles) is doubtful for Monday's game against Detroit.
Grant was previously listed as questionable for Portland, but he appears likely to miss his second straight game. Kris Murray and Sidy Cissoko could pick up some minutes with Grant expected to sit this one out.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Questionable to play•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Pours in 35 in Sunday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Scores 16 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Scores 29 points with full line•