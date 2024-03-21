Grant (hamstring) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Clippers, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Grant's absence streak will extend to five games Wednesday after being downgraded from doubtful to out with a right hamstring strain. His next chance to suit up is Friday's rematch with Golden State.
