Grant (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat.
As expected, Grant has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a 10th straight game. Toumani Camara (ribs) is also out Friday, so Jabari Walker is starting at power forward. Grant's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Orlando, but he doesn't have a return timetable and can be considered doubtful for that contest.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Unlikely to play against Miami•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Doubtful to play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Officially out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Unlikely to go Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Remains out vs. Denver•