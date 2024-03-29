Grant (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat.

As expected, Grant has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a 10th straight game. Toumani Camara (ribs) is also out Friday, so Jabari Walker is starting at power forward. Grant's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Orlando, but he doesn't have a return timetable and can be considered doubtful for that contest.