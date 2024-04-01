Grant (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
As expected, Grant has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss an 11th straight contest. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Charlotte. Kris Murray and Jabari Walker are candidates for increased roles again, especially considering Toumani Camara (rib/kidney) has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.
