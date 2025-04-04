Grant (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Grant will miss his 13th consecutive contest due to a right knee injury. There's no clear timetable for the veteran forward's return, though his next opportunity to feature will come Sunday against the Spurs.
