Grant has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup in Sacramento due to rest purposes.

The Trail Blazers were delayed in Portland due to weather-related issues and have ruled out Grant and Damian Lillard due to rest before they finally take off. Grant was expected to suit up Thursday after missing Portland's final two games before the All-Star break due to a concussion, but he'll now turn his sights on gearing up for Sunday's home matchup versus Houston. In his absence, Cam Reddish, Matisse Thybulle, Nassir Little and Jabari Walker are all candidates for increased roles.