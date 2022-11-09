Grant (ankle) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Grant was initially listed as probable for Wednesday's matchup but is trending in the wrong direction ahead of tipoff. If he's held out against Charlotte, Trendon Watford will likely see increased playing time.
