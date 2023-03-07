Grant finished with 26 points (9-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 110-104 win over the Pistons.

Facing the team he had a breakout 2020-21 campaign for, Grant scored 20 or more points for the fourth time in six games since the All-Star break. The 28-year-old missed some time around the break due to a concussion but he's looked healthy since, averaging 20.8 points, 5.2 boards, 3.2 assists, 2.5 threes, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals over that stretch.