Grant notched 27 points (10-22 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 loss to Memphis.

Grant was held below 20 points in his first three appearances of the season but has now topped that mark in four consecutive outings, averaging 24.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 39.3 minutes per game during that time. He's shot 43.0 percent from the floor over his past four appearances, which is closer to his career average, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him maintain relatively high production moving forward.