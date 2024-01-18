Grant closed Wednesday's 105-103 victory over the Nets with 30 points (14-26 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes.

Grant played through an illness to lead all players with 30 points, helping the Trail Blazers to a much-needed victory. Despite averaging 21.4 points per game this season, Grant is well outside the top 100 in nine-category leagues. He remains a must-roster player but anyone seeking more than just points should consider trading him away, especially if he can piece together a string of solid performances.