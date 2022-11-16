Grant supplied 29 points (9-15 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 117-110 win over the Spurs.

Grant caught fire from beyond the arc and also turned in his usual strong production on the glass. He's knocked down 20 of his last 33 attempts from three (four games) and has scored 20-plus points in each of those matchups. Grant should continue to see plenty of opportunities moving forward, as he's been leaned on heavily by Portland so far this year in terms of playing time.