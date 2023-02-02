Grant will not return to Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies with concussion-like symptoms.

Grant did not come out of the locker room after halftime and was evaluated for a concussion. He will finish the contest with 18 points and three rebounds in 20 minutes of action. Jabari Walker started the second half in Grant's spot and should see a larger role for the rest of the contest. Nassir Little and Trendon Watford are also candidates to see more action off the bench. Grant's next chance to play will come Friday in Washington.