Grant (concussion) is probable for Saturday's game versus the Mavericks.
Grant is expected to return to action Saturday after missing the previous four games with a concussion. The 29-year-old forward will likely replace either Matisse Thybulle or Toumani Camara in the starting lineup against Dallas.
