Grant accumulated 37 points (13-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 39 minutes during Saturday's 117-112 loss to Dallas.

Just as it looked like Grant's early production was an aberration, he followed up a superb 27 points Thursday with a masterful line Saturday night against the Mavericks. Grant could be the missing piece the Trail Blazers have been looking for, as he's providing much-needed offensive pop at a position that has been a weak point for the team over the past couple of seasons.