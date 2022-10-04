Grant posted 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) four rebounds, three blocked shots, an assist and a steal across 27 minutes in Monday's 102-97 loss to the Clippers.

Acquiring Grant was an excellent move for the Trail Blazers, who have had ups and down in filling the four position in previous years. The 27-year-old has plenty of gas left in the tank, and he brings a multi-faceted skill set to Portland. He's a frontcourt force at 6-8, but Grant is an exceptional perimeter shooter as well, and he exhibited an excellent ability to stretch the floor during his tenure with Detroit. Grant should be a very valuable asset to the team this season.